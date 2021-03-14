YS Jagan expresses shock over Krishna district accident, announces ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the road accident that took place on Sunday morning at Gollapalli in Krishna district's Nuzvid mandal. The government directed authorities to provide ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the families of the workers killed in the incident.

The Chief Minister told officials that better medical facilities should be provided to the injured. The fatal road accident took place on Sunday morning where five people were killed and eight others were injured when a lorry collided with an auto. All those killed in the accident were identified as labourers belonging to the Nuzvid mandal.

Upon receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the scene and took relief measures. Earlier, Health Minister Alla Nani had expressed shock over the accident.