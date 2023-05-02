YS Jagan extends financial assistance to youth's treatment, collector handovers cheque

Palanadu district Collector L. Siva Shankar handed over a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh to M. Prem Harsha Vardhan of Narasaraopet in Palanadu district, who is suffering from health problems. On 26th of last month, Harsh Vardhan went to Jagananna's Vasthi Deevena blessing meeting organised by CM Jagan in Anantapur and pleaded with the Chief Minister about the problems he was facing and help him.



The Chief Minister responded and directed the Collector to help the victim, ensure that medical services are provided and send the details through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The collector responded to this and handed over a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh to the victim at the collectorate on Monday as an immediate relief.



It is stated that necessary measures will be taken by the Medical and Health Department for treatment of Harsha Vardhan. District Revenue Officer K. Vinayak, District YSR Aarogyasri Coordinator Dr. Sunila participated.