YS Jagan launches Jagananna YSR Badugu Vikasam to help SC, ST entrepreneurs

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the days of SCs and STs remaining as workers are long gone and the time is fast approaching for them to grow as industrialists. He said that various programs were being carried out to encourage them, of which 16.2 per cent were allotted to SCs and 6 per cent to STs for allotment of land in industrial parks. Those who want to start an industry. Authorities have been directed to take steps to create awareness on the issue. The Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced the 2020–23 Special Industrial Policy for SC and ST Entrepreneurs. In this context, CM Jagan on Monday launched a new program titled "Jagananna YSR Badugu Vikasam" at his camp office.

Speaking on the occasion, CM said, "We have started a good program on the occasion of Dussehra festival and mentioned that it feels like his luck, a God-given gift to promote SC, ST entrepreneurs. He said we are giving incentives of Rs 1 crore and carrying out skill development and facilitation programs to enhance the skills of them. Stamp duty, interest rebate, discounts on SGSTs, quality certification‌, discounts on patent fees and many other incentives available to SC and ST industrialists.

The chief minister said that the poor in the upper castes also be benefitted along with SC, ST and BCs. We have undertaken a number of programs including Navaratnas to change their lives with the intention that they will stand on their own feet. "Even in the secretariats, 82 per cent of the jobs were held by SC, ST, BC and minorities. We are implementing full fee reimbursement and have set up a system of village, ward and volunteers to provide schemes to everyone with the aim of making things better for all irrespective of caste, creed, creed and political party, without corruption bias," CM said.

He further said that his government have brought in companies like Amul, P&G and Reliance to avoid getting into trouble in marketing and taking steps to avoid problems to small business owners. "We have undertaken these programs to completely change the conditions of the poor in the coming days. I want God to give good fortune to all, as well as the opportunity to do better, "said Jagan.