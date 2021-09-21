YS Jagan presents Industry and Export Champion Awards to businessmen excelled in industrial development

It is known that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched the 'Vanijya Utsav -2021' program aimed at doubling the state's trade exports to Andhra Pradesh. In this context, the Chief Minister presented the Awards in the name of Industry Champion and Export Champion to businessmen who have played a pivotal role in the industrial development and growth of exports in the state.



Padma Shri BVR Mohan Reddy Executive Chairman of Cyient, Cap Dongli Chief Administrative Officer, Kia India Pvt Ltd



Anil Chalamashetti Managing Director of Green Co Energy Pvt Ltd, Avinash Chandray, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Krishnapatnam Port, GJ Rao Director of Adani Krishnapatnam Port

Ishaan Reddy Alla the Promoted Director of Ramky Group, CV Raju Vice President of NACL Industries, K Madan Mohan Reddy Executive Director of Aurobindo Pharma Limited has been awarded the Industry champion award.

Meanwhile, C. Sharwanand Chief Operating Officer, Brandix India Apparel Pvt Ltd,



Lee E C General Managee, Apache Footwear India Pvt Ltd, BV Krishna Rao Managing Director, Pattabhi Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Vanka Rajkumari Managing Director, Indian Hair Industries Pvt. Ltd, Pandava Prasad General Manager, SNS India Pvt. Ltd, Singaluri Sharda Devi Partner of RV Cop has been presented the Export Champion award.