YS Jagan Reddy expresses grief over demise of Brahma Kumari's chief Dadi Janki

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his grief over the demise of the world's largest spiritual organisation Brahma Kumari's chief Dadi Janki.

"She served the society with great devotion & dedicated her life towards the empowerment of women. Condolences to millions of her followers across the world, " The Andhra Pradesh CMO tweeted.

Dr. Rajyogini Dadi Janki, the Chief Administrator of Brahma Kumaris, the world's largest spiritual organization run by women, left her mortal coil at the age of 104. She breathed her last at 2 am on March 27 at the Global Hospital and Research Centre at Mount Abu, Rajasthan, India. Her last rites were held today noon in the ground in front of the conference hall in the BrahmaKumaris, International Headquarters Shantivan, Near Abu Road.

Dadi Janki contributed to a great deal for the cleanliness of mind, soul and external hygiene all over the world. Recognising her unusual concern for cleanliness, the Government of India nominated her as the Brand Ambassador of Swachh Bharat Mission.

