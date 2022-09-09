YS Jagan reviews in EAP Projects, asks officials to focus on rivers in drought areas

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy conducted a review on EAP (Externally Aided Projects) in AP at his camp office on Friday. On this occasion, CM Jagan also reviewed the various projects being undertaken with the loan assistance of the New Development Bank (NDB), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), World Bank, and KFB Bank.

Speaking in this review meeting, CM Jagan directed the officials to ensure that there is no laxity in the project works and to see that the projects are completed within the stipulated time. While reviewing the connection of rivers through ponds in drought areas, CM Jagan advised the authorities to connect ponds through canals in drought areas like Rayalaseema, Prakasam, and north Coastal Andhra taking the constituency as a unit. He ordered to study completely on other topics and told the officials that new ponds should be constructed where there are no ponds and connect them with canals so that water flows through gravity.

CM Jagan stated that due to this the groundwater will increase significantly and the environment will also be balanced. The chief minister directed the officials that the lands under the pond will be well cultivated, employment and incomes will be stable due to good agriculture, and opined that a comprehensive study should be done and the project should be taken up with the help of financial institutions like the World Bank.

On the other hand, CM Jagan advised the officials to pay special attention to the completion of bridges, ROBs, and flyovers which were left unfinished. "We are building three ports in Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, and Bhavanapadu; as there are good opportunities for development around these, it is very necessary to establish a land bank within them," CM Jagan said.

CS Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary Srilakshmi, Department of Municipal Administration, Urban Development, Special CS Rawat, Department of Finance, Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Principal Secretary Roads, Buildings Department MT Krishna Babu, Director Industries Department G Srujana, APUFIDC MD P Rajababu, etc were present at the review meeting.