YS Jagan reviews on Power dept. directs officials to ensure there is no shortage of coal

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on the power situation in the state. The CM conducted a close review on the plans and long-term strategies being implemented to avoid power shortages. Officials told the CM that they were supplying power without any interruptions and explained that two racks of coal came in addition from the Mahanadi Coalfields.



The officials told CM Jagan that thermal power generation under Genco has been increased from 50 million units to 69 million units. The CM directed to ensure that there is no shortage of coal for thermal power plants and suggested to coordinate with Coal India companies including Singareni. CM YS Jagan said that alternatives to using freight ships to transport coal should also be considered. The officials said 170 MW of power was also being made available from Power Trading Corporation.



The CM directed the officers to mobilise the required power and to focus on long-term power generation strategies along with temporary measures. The CM said appropriate steps should be taken on the construction of a 6300 MW reverse pumping power generation project. YS Jagan was also directed to focus on the proposed 1350 MW reverse pumping project at Sileru and to take immediate steps to materialise these projects.