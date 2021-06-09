YS Jagan reviews over YSR Bhima scheme, directs to implement with new rules from July 1

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to implement the YSR Bhima scheme with new changes from July 1. CM YS Jagan conducted a review on 'YSR Bheema scheme in Tadepalli on Wednesday. During the review, YS Jagan took several key decisions.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that the state government would provide assistance directly to the family of the deceased. He order to pay Rs. 1 lakh for the person earning in the family (18-50 years) dies naturally and Rs 5 lakh if a person dies of accident.

Authorities have been instructed to implement YSR Bhima with new changes from July 1. In the meantime, CM Jagan has directed the authorities to take steps to resolve the claims related to the deaths of the earners. He said steps should be taken to resolve all the claims by July 1.

CM Jagan said the insurance compensation should be paid within a month of application. CM Jagan said a special officer should be appointed on insurance compensation. Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Kodali Nani and senior officials participated in the review.