YS Jagan Seeks Court Permission to Travel Abroad
In a recent development, Chief Minister Jagan has filed a petition in the CBI court requesting permission to travel abroad. The petition seeks approval for a visit to London, Switzerland, and France from the 17th of this month until the 1st of June. Notably, CM Jagan has asked for the relaxation of bail conditions that prohibit leaving the country.
The court, which is overseeing the investigation, has directed the CBI to provide a counter to the petition. The hearing on this matter has been adjourned until tomorrow, pending further deliberation and assessment of the request.
CM Jagan's plea to travel abroad has sparked interest and scrutiny, as the court weighs the implications and considerations surrounding the request. The outcome of the hearing will shed light on whether the Chief Minister will be granted permission to embark on the proposed international trip during the specified period.