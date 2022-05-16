YS Jagan slams at Pawan Kalyan, asks why he didn't question Naidu govt. on farmers deaths

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has lashed out at the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for not questioning the death of the farmers during the Chandrababu regime. He said adopted son ( Pawan Kalyan) showed immense love for Chandrababu without questioning the TDP chief. The CM was indignant as to why Chandrababu was not questioned them.



Speaking at the 'YSR Rythu Bharosa' program in Ganapavaram, Eluru district, the CM said that he does not think about politics and his quest is to do good to the people.

Taking further dig at Pawan Kalyan, YS Jagan termed him a adopted son and found fault for the way he has started the touring the villages. He said that the allegations on providing of compensation to the farmers were it proved and opined that the opposition leaders are shedding crocodile tears.

"There are no bribes anywhere in our government, no discrimination and good work being done irrespective of caste and creed,"said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.