YS Jagan to disburse Jagananna Thodu scheme funds today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will disburse the implementation of the 8th installment of the Jagananna Thodu scheme. The scheme aims to support small traders who are self-employed and do not rely on others for their livelihood. It also aims to provide loans at low interest rates and alleviate the financial burden on these traders during the festive season.

Under this installment, the government will provide interest-free loans of Rs. 10,000 and above to 3,95,000 beneficiaries, with the government bearing the entire interest burden. The total amount of loans provided under this installment is Rs. 417.94 crore.

Additionally, Rs. 13.64 crore will be paid to 5.81 lakh beneficiaries as interest reimbursement. In total, CM Jagan will deposit a sum of Rs. 431.58 crore in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries virtually from his office.