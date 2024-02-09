YS Jagan to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has arrived in Delhi to discuss various development issues and pending funds owed to the state. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at 11 am. Following that, he will also have a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11:45 am.

Accompanied by Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, YSRCP Lok Sabha leader Mithun Reddy, and other officials, CM Jagan arrived at Delhi on Thursday night after departing from his residence in Tadepalli. Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by YSRCP Parliamentary Party Leader and Rajya Sabha Member Vijaya Sai Reddy, as well as several other MPs.

During his meetings with the Prime Minister and other central ministers, CM Jagan is expected to discuss various matters, including the need for adequate assistance to complete the construction of the Polavaram project, pending electricity dues from Telangana DISCs, the implementation of assurances made during the partition, and other development programs. He would also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold discussions regarding issues pertaining to the state.