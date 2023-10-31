Live
- Hyderabad: PRCI celebrates World Communicators Day
- Apple Scary Fast event: iMac, MacBook Pro, M3 chipsets and more Launched
- TS handloom industry hanging by a thread
- Teachers are ‘irreplaceable’ even in digital age
- A ‘dummy school’ route to focus on entrance exams
- SCR observes Vigilance Awareness Week
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 31 October 2023
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on October 31, 2023
- Key Unifier Of Modern India
- YS Jagan to review on Visakhapatnam , three-member committee to report
Just In
YS Jagan to review on Visakhapatnam , three-member committee to report
The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking steps towards establishing governance from Visakhapatnam
GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking steps towards establishing governance from Visakhapatnam. The three-member committee set up has prepared a report, which will be submitted to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today.
The committee reportedly toured Visakhapatnam and assessed suitable buildings for temporary offices. A report has been prepared based on their findings, which will be presented to the Chief Minister who will be reviewing on the matter concerned.
YS Jagan earlier has expressed his intentions to shift to Visakhapatnam soon. However, there has been a slight delay, and the government will now examine the report before making any decisions.
It is important to note that the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government has designated Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital, Kurnool as the judicial capital, and Amaravati as the legislative capital respectively.