YS Jagan to review on Visakhapatnam , three-member committee to report

GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking steps towards establishing governance from Visakhapatnam. The three-member committee set up has prepared a report, which will be submitted to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today.



The committee reportedly toured Visakhapatnam and assessed suitable buildings for temporary offices. A report has been prepared based on their findings, which will be presented to the Chief Minister who will be reviewing on the matter concerned.

YS Jagan earlier has expressed his intentions to shift to Visakhapatnam soon. However, there has been a slight delay, and the government will now examine the report before making any decisions.

It is important to note that the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government has designated Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital, Kurnool as the judicial capital, and Amaravati as the legislative capital respectively.