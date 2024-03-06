YS Jagan to visit Prakasam district today, to unveil Valigonda pylon

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Prakasam district today. He will depart from his residence in Tadepalli at 9:30 in the morning and proceed to Upper Cherlopalli in Dornala Mandal.

During his visit, CM Jagan will participate in scheduled programs, unveil a pylon, and inspect the Veligonda project and its second tunnel. Subsequently, he would dedicate the second tunnel of the Veligonda project to nation.

Following these events, CM Jagan will conclude his visit and return to Tadepalli.