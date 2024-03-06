Live
- BRS to protest across state demanding LRS scheme for free of cost
- BJP will win 350 LS seats, asserts Purandeswari
- Dastagiri alleges bid to intimidate him
- Govt to probe graft in sheep, fishling distribution schemes
- HC asks AAG for note on noise pollution by 2 Bowenpally function halls by tomorrow
- CPI lays claim on Warangal Lok Sabha seat
- Mallu Ravi Cong pick for Nagarkurnool?
- Minister Jayaram quits YSRCP, joins TDP
- BRS may retain Manne Srinivas from Mahabubnagar LS seat
- This may be last poll for 4 senior leaders in Srikakulam
Just In
YS Jagan to visit Prakasam district today, to unveil Valigonda pylon
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Prakasam district today. He will depart from his residence in Tadepalli at 9:30...
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Prakasam district today. He will depart from his residence in Tadepalli at 9:30 in the morning and proceed to Upper Cherlopalli in Dornala Mandal.
During his visit, CM Jagan will participate in scheduled programs, unveil a pylon, and inspect the Veligonda project and its second tunnel. Subsequently, he would dedicate the second tunnel of the Veligonda project to nation.
Following these events, CM Jagan will conclude his visit and return to Tadepalli.
