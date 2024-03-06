  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan to visit Prakasam district today, to unveil Valigonda pylon

YS Jagan to visit Prakasam district today, to unveil Valigonda pylon
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Prakasam district today. He will depart from his residence in Tadepalli at 9:30...

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Prakasam district today. He will depart from his residence in Tadepalli at 9:30 in the morning and proceed to Upper Cherlopalli in Dornala Mandal.

During his visit, CM Jagan will participate in scheduled programs, unveil a pylon, and inspect the Veligonda project and its second tunnel. Subsequently, he would dedicate the second tunnel of the Veligonda project to nation.

Following these events, CM Jagan will conclude his visit and return to Tadepalli.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X