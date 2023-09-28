YS Jagan to visit Vijayawada tomorrow to disburse YSR Vahana Mitra scheme

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Vijayawada on the 29th of this month. During his visit, CM Jagan will participate in the fifth tranche fund release program of the YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme at Vidya Dharapuram Stadium Ground. The program is set to begin at 10.15 am, starting from CM Jagan's Tadepalli residence. After addressing a public meeting, CM Jagan will return to Tadepalli.

The YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme provides an annual financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 to auto and cab drivers in Andhra Pradesh. This assistance has been provided to the beneficiaries four times since 2019, and the fifth tranche of aid will be released during the meeting on September 29. The funds will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries with a simple click of a button.

Senior officials have also reviewed the preparations at the helipad and public meeting venues. Authorities have been advised to ensure that there are no shortages during the event. Party leaders have urged YSRCP members to attend the program in large numbers.