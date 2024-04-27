Members of Erukal community in Dharmavaram join BJP ahead of elections

A group of women and youths from the Erukal community in Priyanka Nagar, Dharmavaram, have officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a show of support ahead of the upcoming elections. The group, consisting of about 20 individuals, was led by State ST Morcha Secretary Poturaju Masthanaiah, Research Convenor Bojjappa, and Secretary of the Erukal Rights Struggle Samiti Mrs. Sharada.

The members were warmly welcomed into the BJP by National Secretary Varamdharma and joint candidate of the alliance, Satyakumar Yadav. Yadav encouraged the new members to actively participate in the party's campaign, urging them to wear party scarves and spread awareness about his candidacy in their wards.

Among those who joined the BJP today were Saake Sharada, Rajeev Teja, Lakshmi, Adinarayana, Janardhan, D. Gopal, and Upendra. The group also included Raghuveera, Anjaneyu, Sindhuja, Manjunath, and others who expressed their support for the party.

This development highlights the growing support for the BJP among the Erukal community in Dharmavaram, as they come together to back the party's candidate in the upcoming elections.





