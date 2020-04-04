YS Jagan urges not differentiate people who attended TJ meeting in Delhi

Amaravati: The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed public that, "Don't differentiate some people because of attending a religious meeting in New Delhi. He cautioned that we should fight against the Coronavirus but not against our people while addressing the public through a video on Saturday evening.

Jagan appealed that it is a time to fight against the COVID19. People have to fight against the virus while maintaining physical distance and unite at heart, he added.

Referring to the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz meeting in New Delhi, without naming it, the Chief Minister said that it might have happened with respect to any other religions or meetings. It may happen in the meetings of Ravi Sankar's Art of Living, Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation, Matha Amruthanandamaya's meetings or Paul Dinakaran's religious programme or John Wesley programme. It could be happened at anywhere and any meeting. It must be seen as an unfortunate incident but don't see it as an intentional act.

"We should not discriminate our people. No one should blame one community. We must show our national spirit. The Coronavirus will not see any difference between the people, religions, religions and castes and affecting everybody. At this time, we all should fight against the pandemic with one voice", Chief Minister urged.

Meanwhile, he urged the public to participate in the clarion call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that everyone must light up candles at 9 pm on April 5.

The State government will pay 100 per cent salary to the employees engaged in emergency services, including medical, police and sanitation workers, announced the Chief Minister.

He said that despite suffering from huge financial problems, the government has decided to motivate the employees who have been working in the front line to combat the COVID19 in the State.

The Chief Minister said that with respect to the deferment of the salaries of other employees, the government will convince them and take a decision on postponement.

In fact, it is a revisit to the earlier decision of deferment of providing salaries to the employees working in all departments of government. Since the government has been facing pressure from the employees on deferment and postponement of the salaries, the Chief Minister assured that the government will convince them before implementing the decision.

On the other hand, the employees in other departments like Energy, Civil Supplies, Village and Ward Secretariat are also serving to combat the COVID19. They also expected relaxation from the deferment of the salaries.