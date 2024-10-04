YS Jagan welcomes SC orders on Tirupati laddu issue, condemns TDP false propaganda

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy has lashed out at Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu following the Supreme Court's recent ruling in the controversial laddu case and stated that truth will come out.



Speaking to the media, YS Jagan asserted that the Supreme Court has exposed politics behind the controversy.

YS Jagan criticised Naidu for his claims that laddu were made from animal fat, stating that such assertions were misleading.

Further, Jagan further condemned the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for continuing its alleged false propaganda, particularly on social media platforms like Twitter. He noted that even after the court's admonition, TDP has persisted in spreading misinformation, claiming TTD EO confirmed there was no adulteration in the laddu case, countering Naidu's accusations.