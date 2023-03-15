YS Sunitha pays tribute to YS Viveka in Kadapa, says the culprit should be punished

On the occasion of YS Viveka's fourth death anniversary, his daughter Sunitha paid tribute to her father in Kadapa. She said that she told the CBI everything he knew and opined that there should not be anybody's influence on the investigation agencies and should let them do their work.



She said that the culprits in Viveka's murder should be found and punished. case, no matter who they are, should come out. However, she said she could not speak more on the case as it is under investigation. Sunitha said that the atrocities were not reduced in Kadapa and opined that wrongdoers should be punished.

The former minister's daughter said that her struggle will continue until justice is met for his father and thanked everyone for supporting her fight.