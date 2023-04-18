YS Viveka murder case: YS Avinash Reddy's inquiry to be held tomorrow

Central Bureau of Investigation again postpones YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy's investigation in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The CBI has decided to interrogate Avinash tomorrow (Wednesday) as arguments continue in the Telangana High Court on the anticipatory bail petition.

Avinash Reddy's interrogation is scheduled to take place this evening at Koti CBI office in Hyderabad. However, the matter that the trial in the High Court was not completed, the investigation agency deferred the CBI inquiry.

The arguments between Avinash's lawyer Niranjan Reddy and Sunita Reddy's lawyer took place in the High Court. Avinash's lawyer told the court that Avinash will fully cooperate with the CBI investigation. He clarified that according to the orders given by the court in the past, audio and video recording of Avinash's trial is being done.