YSR Congress Party MLA Candidate Conducts Election Campaign in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Shri KK Raju, the YSR Congress Party candidate for Visakhapatnam MLA, conducted an election campaign in ASR Nagar and other areas in the 45th Ward under the guidance of Ward Corporator Deputy Floor Leader Kampa Hanuk. The local residents warmly welcomed him throughout the campaign, with a door-to-door approach used to explain the development programs implemented by the government over the past five years.

During the campaign, KK Raju emphasized the impact of Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's welfare initiatives on the lives of the poor. He urged the residents to vote for the party's fan symbol and secure a significant victory in the upcoming election.

The event was attended by VKPCPIR Chairman North Constituency Observers Mr. Chokkakula Venkatarao, Senapathy Apparao, Ward President Paidi Ramana and several party members, activists, and supporters.

Overall, the campaign was successful in engaging the local community and highlighting the government's achievements, signaling a promising outlook for the upcoming election in Visakhapatnam.