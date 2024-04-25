  • Menu
YSR Congress Party MLA candidate KK Raju campaigns in 23rd Ward Priyadarshini Colony

YSR Congress Party MLA candidate KK Raju campaigns in 23rd Ward Priyadarshini Colony
YSR Congress Party MLA candidate Sri KK Raju recently conducted a successful campaign in the 23rd ward of Priyadarshini Colony.

Visakhapatnam: YSR Congress Party MLA candidate Sri KK Raju recently conducted a successful campaign in the 23rd ward of Priyadarshini Colony. The campaign included door-to-door interactions with local elders to discuss the development programs initiated by the government in the past five years.

During the campaign, KK Raju emphasized the welfare schemes introduced by Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. YS Jaganmohan Reddy for the benefit of the people. He urged the elders to support the YSR Congress Party by voting for the fan symbol in the upcoming elections.

Various local leaders including Corporators Molliappa Rao, Sadi Padmareddy, Boxer Raju, Ashok Reddy, as well as party leaders, secretariat conveners, activists, and women, were present during the campaign.

KK Raju's efforts to connect with the community and seek their blessings ahead of the elections have been well-received by the residents of Priyadarshini Colony

