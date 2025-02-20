YSRCP complains to Governor about lapses in Jagan Mohan Reddy's security

Vijayawada: The YSR Congress Party on Thursday complained to Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer about the lapses in security of its President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A delegation of YSRCP leaders, led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum.

Talking to the media later, Satyanarayana expressed serious concerns over the state government’s alleged negligence in providing security to Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to Guntur Mirchi Yard. He accused the state government of acting with political vendetta and deliberately creating a security risk. He also revealed that the Governor was surprised by the police inaction and assured them of an inquiry.

Satyanarayana questioned how the police could use the election code as an excuse for withdrawing security while providing full protection for the "Sangeeta Vibhavari" a few days ago in the city. He said this showed the government’s biased approach. He warned that if anything happens to Jagan Mohan Reddy, the government and senior police officials, including the IG and SP, will be held responsible.

He also criticized the government for failing to support farmers, stating that chilli farmers are suffering huge losses due to falling prices. He added that while the previous YSRCP government provided regular financial assistance to farmers, the current coalition government has abandoned them.

The YSRCP delegation included former ministers Ambati Rambabu, Merugu Nagarjuna, Velampalli Srinivas, Karumuru Nageswara Rao, and MLCs Lella Appireddy and M. Arun Kumar.

They demanded immediate action to restore Jagan Mohan Reddy's security and ensure the law was upheld without political bias.

Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday visited Guntur Mirchi Yard and interacted with farmers about the problems faced by them.

The YSRCP voiced concern over the lack of security for its leader during the visit and termed it a conspiracy by the TDP-led coalition government.

The YSRCP leaders said the popularity of Jagan Mohan Reddy has once again been manifested with the milling crowd and the cheap politics of coalition government was exposed by not providing security which shows the intent of the government.

They said their leader interacted with the farmers and gave a patient hearing but the huge crowd became an eyesore for the government which kept the police and crowd management at bay. They demanded an explanation for the lack of security for their party chief and the government should own up to responsibility should anything happen in the coming days.



