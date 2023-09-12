YSRCP demands Naidu to quit politics over scam

Vijayawada: YSRCP leaders demanded TDP chief and Leader of Opposition in Assembly N Chandrababu Naidu to quit politics for indulging in Rs 371 crore skill development corporation scam.



Speaking to media persons at party central office in Tadepalli on Monday, education minister Botcha Satyanarayana asked Naidu to tender an apology to the people and quit politics for the scam. He said the state government filed cases on him after collecting necessary evidence.

The YSRCP leaders also flayed Jana Sena Party and other opposition leaders for ‘spreading falsehoods’ over the arrest of former CM who, they described as ‘kingpin’ of the Rs 371 crore skill development scam.

Irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu said that Naidu, who was under the impression that he can escape the long arm of law by managing institutions, must realise that gone are the days of manipulation. The ‘malicious’ campaign by TDP leaders, Pawan Kalyan and their friendly media over the arrest has failed to garner sympathy, he claimed.

At a separate press meet here, former minister Perni Venkatramiah (Nani) alleged that despite committing several irregularities during his term as Chief Minister, Naidu escaped punishment with the support of his friendly ‘sleeper cells; in various departments. Telugu people across the world are now happy that justice has been done for the first time with his judicial remand.

Speaking to media persons at Tirupati, tourism minister RK Roja said that the TDP chief was the biggest economic offender in the country and he would be dealt with as per the law.

Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said in Nellore that failure of the TDP bandh has proved that Chandrababu, who, he claimed, amassed Rs 2 lakh crore illegal wealth through various scams, has lost his credibility among the people.

Fisheries minister Seediri Appala Raju said in Srikakulam that Chandrababu was caught red-handed in the scam and people would not believe his crocodile tears as they are convinced of his involvement.

Former minister K Kannababu told reporters at Kakinada that Naidu was also involved in scams relating to capital construction, ESI, land acquisition for capital, Fibregrid and jaggery purchase.