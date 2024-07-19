YSRCP destroyed state, ditched tribals, says minister

Saluru: Ministerfor tribal welfare, women and child welfare G Sandhya Rani alleged that the previous YSRCP government had completely destroyed the state, cheated tribals and ignored their welfare. Speaking to media here on Thursday, she lambasted the YSRCP government for its alleged failures on several fronts. Sandhya Rani said the previous government caused Rs 257 crore loss to tribal welfare department by not submitting a single utility certificate, which has become a major impediment in getting funds from the Union government.



During the last five years, the government had not supplied plate, glass or anything to the tribal hostel children. The present government plans to supply plates, glasses, blankets, box and woollen blanket also, she said. All the nine Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) were completely thrown into chaos, she alleged. Though there were two ministers from the region, nothing was done for the the tribals, she said. Within 10 to 15 days, the governing body meetings of the ITDAs would be conducted, she said.

She informed that she was committed to the development of Saluru Assembly constituency. As many as 31 water schemes were sanctioned at a cost of Rs3 crore and a road for ParammaThalli Konda was sanctioned at a cost of Rs1.6 crore, the minister added.

There were proposals for sanction of road for water falls, she saidandappealed to the people to bring the problems to her notice.