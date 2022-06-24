YSRCP extends support to NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu

The YSRCP has officially declared its support for NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu in the presidential election. The party welcomed the move to field a tribal woman as a presidential candidate for the first time in the history of India. The YSRCP made the announcement just hours before filing Draupadi Murmu's nomination for the presidential election.



However, it is learned that CM Jagan who is supposed to attend the Draupadi Murmu nomination function in Delhi has cancelled amid cabinet meeting. YSRCP parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy and Lok Sabha leader Mithun Reddy will attend the nomination ceremony. Despite the propaganda that the YSRCP would support the opposition candidate in light of the current political developments, the YSRCP did not take that decision. With this, it seems that CM Jagan has shocked the opposition.



The Biju Janata Dal from Odisha has also announced its support for Draupadi Murmu's candidature. The strength of the BJP candidate has further increased with the recent announcement of support by the YSRCP. Before BJP announced the candidate, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha was finalized as the joint candidate of the opposition.

Mamata Banerjee has also written a letter to YSRCP chief Jagan asking him to attend a meeting of the opposition led by Trinamool Congress and NCP chief Sharad Pawar to select the presidential candidate. But he stood away from this meeting.