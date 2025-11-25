YSRCP flays minister for ‘misleading’ Setti Balijas

Guntur: YSRCP East Godavari district president and former minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna strongly criticised Labour Minister Vasamshetty Subhash for misleading the Setti Balija community and spreading deliberate falsehoods against the YSRCP.

Speaking at the party headquarters in Tadepalli on Monday, he accused the minister of not even understanding the basic difference between a government memo and a GO, yet resorting to propaganda for political mileage. He reminded that GO No 16, which groups Setti Balijas and Gowda sub-castes under a single category, was originally issued during Chandrababu Naidu’s regime in 1997, hurting the sentiments of Setti Balijas then and now.

The order was never implemented by any government, but the present coalition government began enforcing it from July 30, 2025, by adding “Gowda” to Setti Balija caste certificates. Instead of owning up to this decision, Minister Subhash is attempting to blame YSRCP, he said.