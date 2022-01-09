YSRCP government will improve healthcare amenities in rural areas: Alla Nani

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) said the government is committed to improve healthcare facilities in rural areas. The Health Minister along with local MLA and Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy laid foundation stone for the construction of Community Health Centre at Penumur and Karveti Nagaram in Gangadhara Nellore constituency on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the 50-bed CHCs, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 13.05 crore, each including Rs 12.60 crore civil works and the remaining for hospital equipment. The CHC will have facilities including two major operation theatres, 1 minor operation theatres, four post-operative recovery beds, doctors rooms, Ayush clinic, X-ray and Lab facility.

He said that despite many constraints, the government was doing its best to combat and contain the dreaded Covid and Omicron threat in the state. The minister also claimed the state was in number one position in the country in containing the coronavirus due to dedicated efforts of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Effective steps are being taken up to tackle the third wave threat also, he added. The minister spoke at length on the YSRCP government's achievements in the health sector and development works taken up under various schemes including Nadu-Nedu.

Local MLA and Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on developing Chittoor district as a role model and has already sanctioned a number of significant projects for the district and thanked the CM for sanctioning two community health centres for his constituency.

A host of officials and non-officials including ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, MLAs Adimulam (Satyavedu), A Srinivasulu (Chittoor), Chittoor MP N Reddappa, MLC Bharat, APSRTC Vice-Chairman Vijayananda Reddy, former MP M Gnanendra Reddy, District Collector M Hari Narayanan, DIG S Senthil Kumar and Joint Collector Sridhar were present. Earlier, the Deputy CMs unveiled YSR statues in Karvetingaram and Penumuru. Due to the surging Covid cases in the district, public meetings were cancelled and the leaders confined only to unveiling the statue.