YSRCP Govt destroyes Polavaram and Amaravati: TDP

Amaravati: The TDP AP President K. Atchannaidu said that the future generations of the State would have bright opportunities only if the prestigious projects like Polavaram and Amaravati Capital City were completed successfully, in a statement here on Tuesday.

Atchannaidu deplored that both these landmark projects were being destroyed because of the irresponsible and thoughtless policies of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government. CM Jagan was going in a reverse direction only to spoil the projects started by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP leader recalled how their Government in the past speeded up Polavaram works and completed the same up to 71 percent. But now, the YSRCP regime's misplaced policies pushed the future of this all important project into uncertainty and darkness. The Government's hasty decisions and illogical actions were causing greater harm to the State's people than ever before.

Mr. Atchannaidu refuted the allegations of Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, saying that the previous TDP regime could convince the Central Government on the overall project cost. In fact, the estimated cost of Rs. 55,000 Cr was announced approved for Polavaram on the floor of Rajya Sabha itself.

Stating that the YCP regime was responsible for the present crisis, Atchannaidu demanded the Chief Minister to explain to the people what he had achieved with his many Delhi tours.