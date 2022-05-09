YSRCP govt has driven State into financial crisis, flays Pawan

Nandyal: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday came down heavily on the ruling YSR Congress Party. He said the party despite having 151 legislators and 26 MPs, has failed to address several problems. The Jana Sena chief as part of Rythu Bharosa Yatra has visited the erstwhile Kurnool district on Sunday.

He was given a grand welcome by the party leaders and cadres at Orvakal airport. Pawan while going to Sirivella mandal in Allagadda constituency has visited the deceased tenant farmer's family in Panyam. He spoke to the family members of deceased farmer Mekala Naga Subbarayudu in Panyam and expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family.

He assured the family members that the JSP will stand by them in all aspects. Later, he handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to the family towards financial assistance. Similarly, he also visited the family of deceased farmer Dudekula Pandlapuram Chinna Hussaini and enquired about their problems. He also enquired about the government's assistance and extended Rs one lakh financial help on behalf of the Jana Sena Party.

While on the way to Sirivella to attend a Rachabanda programme, Pawan addressed a media conference. He said that the YSRCP with strength of 151 MLAs should be giving good governance to the people in the State, but it has totally failed in discharging its responsibilities. He lamented that the ruling party has driven the State into a financial crisis. Several tenant farmers have committed suicide in the State. The government failed to provide financial support to the kin of the deceased farmers. Recalling the assurance given by the YSRCP, Pawan said the party has assured to pay Rs 7 lakh to the tenant farmers towards crop damages. This was included in their manifesto.

"We are demanding the government to pay the assured amount to the tenant farmers. If the government had fulfilled its assurance given to the ryots, then there was no need for the Jana Sena party to conduct the Rythu Bharosa Yatra," he said. Responding to a query by the media on electoral alliances, Pawan said it will be decided at a later stage. However, he pointed out that the JSP is having an alliance with the BJP. He said he has a high regard for Prime Minister Narendra Mod and good association with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said he had already spoken to Shah on the issue of Amaravati.

The Jana Sena chief is extending financial support to 130 families of the deceased tenant farmers.