YSRCP govt. is pro-women and providing security to women, says Vasireddy Padma

The YSRCP government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a pro-women government, said Vasireddy Padma, chairperson of the AP Women's Commission. Speaking to media on Sunday. She said that CM Jagan is providing a golden future with many welfare schemes and that the government was involving women in all schemes. "YS Jagan, the only CM to implement 50% reservation for women and was lauded," the Padma said.



Vasireddy Padma was incensed that due to the politics of the opposition, injustice was being meted to the women across the state. "Everyone knows what happened to women during Chandrababu's rule in the past," she asserted.



She reminded that wherever injustice is done to women, the government responds immediately and takes necessary action to resolve the issue. She questioned whether Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh ever respond when in The ruling. She expressed anguish over the Lokesh and TDP actions and termed it as disgusting.



The Women's Commission chairperson said that the crime rate has come down by 4 percent in the last two years as compared to the previous government with the steps taken by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as chief minister. She urged the Centre to approve the Disha Act and sought all parties to co-operate.



It is known that there are war of words between ruling and opposition parties over the murder of an engineering girl in Guntur after the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh protested at the victim's house and got arrested. The YSRCP party has criticized Lokesh alleging him of doing politics over the death of a student terming it as his ignorance. The TDP to not leaving any stone unturned in taking on the YSRCP government over various issues.