YSRCP issues whip to corporators and councilors amid Dy. Mayor and chairman elections
Amidst the backdrop of the upcoming elections for Deputy Mayor, Municipal Chairman, and Vice Chairman positions in various regions of Andhra Pradesh
Amidst the backdrop of the upcoming elections for Deputy Mayor, Municipal Chairman, and Vice Chairman positions in various regions of Andhra Pradesh, political tensions are rising.
The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has issued a whip, to its corporators and councilors in light of these developments. As elections are scheduled for Monday, February 3, 2025, in several municipalities, YSRCP officials are concerned about the TDP's alleged tactics of monetary inducements.
The upcoming elections will see critical contests, including the Deputy Mayors for the Corporations of Tirupati, Nellore, and Eluru, as well as the Chairpersons in Nandigama, Hindupuram, and Palakonda municipalities. Additionally, elections for the Vice Chairpersons of Buchireddypalem, Nuziveedu, Tuni, and Pidugu municipalities are also to be held.