YSRCP Jayaho BC Mahasabha: YS Jagan brought self respect to BCs, says R Krishnaiah

YSRCP Jayaho BC Mahasabha is going on at Vijayawada Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. All the leaders of BC started with Jyoti Prajwalana and extended a warm welcome to Chief Minister YS Jagan who arrived at this meeting. They paid tributes to the idols of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Mahaneta YSR. MLC Janga Krishnamurthy delivered a speech at YSRCP's 'Jayaho BC Mahasabha.

YCP MP R. Krishnaiah praised CM Jagan as a courageous leader who developed BCs in AP. He said that CM Jagan has brought self-respect for BCs in all fields. On this occasion, he told the BC ranks that it is necessary to stand in support of the true leader YS Jagan who is supporting our development without succumbing to illusions.

Meanwhile, a huge number of people belonging to Backward Classes came for the meeting in Vijayawada.