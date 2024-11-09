Live
YSRCP leader held for using ‘derogatory’ language on social media
According to a complaint received by police, V Chandrasekhar made comments on social media targeting CM Chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh
Rajamahendravaram: Police are intensifying action against offensive political posts on social media. A man named Veerabattula Chandrasekhar from Rangampeta mandal in East Godavari district has been detained for allegedly using abusive language, spreading false information and posting morphed images to defame individuals.
Chandrasekhar, a local leader of YSRCP, was arrested following a complaint from a TDP worker from Chityala, Gopalapuram mandal.
The complainant alleged that Chandrasekhar posted derogatory comments and morphed images targeting Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh.
Police have registered multiple cases against Chandrasekhar across various stations in the district for spreading false and offensive content. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have previously warned of strict action against those making derogatory posts on the social media.
This issue was recently discussed at the Cabinet meeting, where Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan raised concerns about inadequate police response to similar complaints.
District police officials have stated that police surveillance on social media accounts is ongoing. They also advised WhatsApp group admins to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of offensive posts within their groups.