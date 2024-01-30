YSRCP leader says Chintamaneni Prabhakar will win in Denduluru

The YSRCP leader Jyothi believe that there has been no development carried out by their government in the area. They acknowledge that Chintamaneni Prabhakar, who developed Denduluru in the past, is the one responsible for the progress in the village.

As a result, some villagers have praised Jyoti, a YCP 10th Ward Member, for admitting the truth and supporting Chintamaneni, considering his dedication to the development of the area.

This initiative by Jyoti is seen by the villagers as a criticism of the YCP leaders, who are accused of corruption and irregularities rather than focusing on development.