  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leader says Chintamaneni Prabhakar will win in Denduluru

YSRCP leader says Chintamaneni Prabhakar will win in Denduluru
x
Highlights

The YSRCP leader Jyothi believe that there has been no development carried out by their government in the area.

The YSRCP leader Jyothi believe that there has been no development carried out by their government in the area. They acknowledge that Chintamaneni Prabhakar, who developed Denduluru in the past, is the one responsible for the progress in the village.

As a result, some villagers have praised Jyoti, a YCP 10th Ward Member, for admitting the truth and supporting Chintamaneni, considering his dedication to the development of the area.

This initiative by Jyoti is seen by the villagers as a criticism of the YCP leaders, who are accused of corruption and irregularities rather than focusing on development.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X