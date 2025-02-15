YSRCP leaders facing consequences for misdeeds: TDP

Yerragondapalem: TDP State official spokesperson and Yerragondapalem in-charge Guduri Erixion Babu rejected the local MLA Thatiparti Chandrasekhar’s allegations that current legal actions against the YSR Congress Party leaders were politically motivated. He said that the YSRCP leaders were now facing consequences for their past misdeeds during their time in power.

In a statement released on Friday, Erixion Babu specifically referenced incidents of alleged involvement of former Gannavaram MLA Vamsi, citing a broad daylight attack on the TDP office in Gannavaram where party leaders’ vehicles were set ablaze. He criticised Chandrasekhar for overlooking these incidents while making allegations of political vendetta.

Erixion Babu highlighted several instances of alleged misconduct during the YSRCP administration, including a case from Siddinapalem in Pullalacheruvu mandal. He said that a YSRCP leader named Subbaiah allegedly registered the entire village of Siddinapalem in his name, and used it as collateral for bank loans, allegedly forcing out residents who questioned this action.

He said that the exploitation of natural resources and misappropriation of public and government lands were widespread during the YSRCP’s regime. He emphasised that legal actions against wrongdoing cannot be dismissed as caste-based persecution.

He asserted that those who abused power during the YSRCP regime would face appropriate legal consequences, stating that no one who committed wrongdoing would escape accountability.