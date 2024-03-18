YSRCP leaders in Vijayawada division 7 joins TDP

In a significant development, the YCP leaders of the 7th Division in Vijayawada have joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The YCP Booth Convenor, Songa Sanjay Verma, along with several YCP workers, decided to switch sides due to their dissatisfaction with Jagan Reddy's rule. The leaders, including President of NTR District SC Cell, Keshineni Shivanath, officially joined the TDP at a gathering at the Vijayawada Parliament Office.

Speaking at the event, Shivanath expressed the frustration of the people with Jagan Reddy's governance and the need for a change. He emphasized the importance of the upcoming elections and urged everyone to work towards bringing a huge majority to the TDP. He also highlighted the contrasting visions of development represented by MLA Gadde Rammohan and Avinash in the eastern constituency, referring to the former as a proponent of progress and the latter as a symbol of destruction.

Shivanath's remarks were met with applause from the gathered crowd, signaling strong support for the TDP's campaign against the ruling YCP. The move of the YCP leaders to join the TDP is seen as a significant boost to the party's prospects in the upcoming elections in the region.