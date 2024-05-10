Live
- Basava Jayanti celebrations grandly held in Gadwal district
- 12% children received no dose of measles vax: Study
- The importance of class 12 boards in college admissions
- Internships: Road to professional success
- ICMR releases revised ‘Dietary Guidelines for Indians’
- Actress Parinita Seth finds creative solace amidst shoot
- Alankrita Sahai’s pro-tips for clubbing: ‘Don’t trust blindly, drink responsibly, keep safe company’
- Aastha Shah to walk Cannes red carpet as first Indian content creator with vitiligo
- CSK eye top-three as GT look to play spoiler
- RML bribery ring: CBI arrests two more staff
Just In
Manika Batra knocked out in quarterfinals
Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): The brilliant campaign of top Indian woman paddler Manika Batra at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Saudi Smash came to an end...
Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): The brilliant campaign of top Indian woman paddler Manika Batra at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Saudi Smash came to an end after she lost to World No.5 Hina Hayata of Japan in the quarterfinals, here on Thursday.
Japan’s Hayata beat World No.39 Manika 4-1 (7-11, 11-6, 11-4, 13-11, 11-2) in 39 minutes to reach the semifinals.
The 28-year-old Indian had started her campaign in Saudi Smash with a 3-0 (11-6, 13-11, 11-8) win over Andreea Dragoman of Spain in the first round.
In the round of 32 Manika came back after losing the first game to win the next three to stun the top Chinese player and Olympic medallist World No. 2, Wang Manyu and won the match 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10 in 38 minutes.
Manika is expected to regain her status as the top-ranked Indian female in the ITTF World Rankings after a successful run in Jeddah.