YSRCP leaders join in TDP in Gannavaram

In a significant development, a large number of YSR Congress party leaders and workers from four mandals of Gannavaram constituency have decided to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). This move took place under the leadership of TDP-Janasena-BJP coalition MLA candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao at the TDP office in Vijayawada rural mandal Enikepadu.

Additionally, Mala Mahanadu members have also joined the Telugu Desam Party under the leadership of Veerabathina Amal Das, President of Joint Krishna District. A total of 400 people from various villages of Gannavaram constituency made their decision to join the TDP in Prasadhampadu, led by Veerabattini Amala Dasu.

During the joining ceremony, Yarlagadda Venkatarao expressed confidence in the TDP-Janasena-BJP coalition government, promising a better future for every worker who dedicates themselves to the party. Joint Krishna District Mala Mahanadu President Veerabattina Amala Dasu highlighted the service programs conducted by Yarlagadda Venkatarao as the motivation behind their decision to join the party.

Among the prominent individuals who joined the Telugu Desam Party are Polimetla Balakrishna (President of Gannavaram Constituency), Uyyala Mariamma (Krishna District Women General Secretary), Talari Esupadam (Gannavaram Constituency Vice President), and many others. The presence of various mandal presidents and district leaders at the event showcased the strong support and unity within the party.

The members who joined the TDP pledged to work tirelessly for the victory of Yarlagadda Venkatarao and contribute towards the development of the region under his leadership. This move is expected to strengthen the party's presence in the Gannavaram constituency and pave the way for a successful election campaign.