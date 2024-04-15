Live
YSRCP lodges complaint against Naidu, Pawan
Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy says they have urged the EC to take action against Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for making provocative statements
Secretariat (Velagapudi): Following the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday, the YSRCP has lodged a complaint against TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan with the Election Commission (EC), asking the poll body to initiate action against the two opposition leaders for making provocative statements.
YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said, “We’ve complained to the EC that there is a conspiracy behind the attack on Chief Minister Jagan. We urge the EC to take necessary action against Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan and restrain them from making provocative statements and ensure that this kind of incident does not recur.”
