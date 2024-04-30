As BJP's defeat at the national level is guaranteed, Modi is misleading Indians with horrendous lies: CM Siddaramaiah

Gokak: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that BJPand NDA will not come to power in the first and second phase elections. He expressed outrage that Modi is desperate as he is sure of a clear defeat and is misleading Indians with terrible lies.

He was speaking at the Prajadhwani-2 Lok Sabha election campaign organized on behalf of Congress party candidate Mrinal Hebballar.

Modi, who came to power in 2014 and 2019 by creating illusion among Indians, did not fulfill even a single promise. Every time they keep telling lies just to provoke people emotionally. As it is certain that the BJP will not come back to power, they are desperately trying to mislead as many Indians as possible by telling more and more lies, he said,

The non-BJP are telling blatant lies that we have taken away the reservation from Dalits and given it to Muslims. He said that the whole world knows that the Congress never works against the constitution and is in favor of social justice.

It is an outright lie to say that the treasury of the Karnataka government is empty and that there is no money to pay government officials. We have never stopped the salary of government employees. Along with development we have fulfilled five guarantees.

We have earmarked Rs 52009 crore for guarantees and Rs 120000 crore for development. Annabhagya, Griha Jyoti, Griha Lakshmi, Shakti and Yuvanidhi have been provided to the people. Earlier when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, 72 thousand crore farmers loans were waived off. During my tenure as CM earlier Rs 8165 crore loans of 27.20 lakh farmers was waived off. I have waived the loan amount. When Yeddyurappa was the Chief Minister, we had fought to waive farmers' loans. Then Yediurappa insulted the farmers by saying that we don't have a note printing machine, he said.

If the Congress comes to power at the centre, farmers' loans will be completely waived off. Health insurance facility up to 25 lakhs will be provided. Caste survey will be conducted across the country to bring social justice. So should the Congress party come to power which benefits the people? Or should Modi who churns out lies must come to power, the Chief Minister called upon the people to think and decide.

The decision of the people through elections will shape the future of the country. It is necessary to decide who should be in power for the all-round development of the country. One has to decide as to which party will help the Dalits, backward people and minorities of this country to develop. Has Narendra Modi tried to change the future of the country in 10 years? Did they fulfill the promises they made? Has he tried fulfilling the promises made in 2014 or whether he told lies to the people of the country, one must think, the CM said.

‘Manmohan Singh had waived off the loans of the farmers of the entire country when he was the Prime Minister. He made a sincere effort to solve the fundamental problems of this country. Food Security Act, Employment Guarantee Act, Right to Information Act, Right to Education Acts were implemented by Man Mohan Singh. It should be understood that these are laws to solve the problems of common people. Without the Food Security Act, it would not have been possible to provide free rice to the poor. He said that it should be understood that it was not Narendra Modi who implemented this. He said that he is trying to get credit for it. He came to power by wooing Indians saying Rs 15 lakh would be deposited into the account of every Indian.

Narendra Modi wooed people saying that 15 lakhs rupees will be deposited in every Indian's account, even after ten years, 15 rupees has not been deposited in anyone's account.. He said that we will create 2 crore jobs per year, he gave the most irresponsible answer when unemployed youth asked for jobs, he said ‘Go sell pakodas’. The CM called to decide whether he is fit to be the Prime Minister of this country or not.

Narendra Modi said that he would double the income of farmers by 2022, but the expenditure of farmers has tripled. The price of essential items has increased. Acche Din never came, the CM added.

Minister Satish Jarakiholi, Dr. Sudhakar, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, AICC Secretaries, MLAs VK Sangamesh, District Congress President Vinay Navlagatti, Party Leaders Dr. Mahantesh Kadadi, Ashok Pujari, Chandrasekhar Konnoor, Siddalinga Dalwai, and leaders were present.