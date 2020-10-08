YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy reinfected with coronavirus!

Chittoor district Tirupati YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has been infected with Coronavirus for the second time. He was tested positive at q private lab in Tirupati on Wednesday. He will be examined again at a government hospital on Thursday and will undergo further medical treatment. It is known fact that he was admitted to the RUIA hospital in August with a corona infection.

After recovering, he was discharged from the hospital. Along with Bhumana, his son tested positive for coronavirus. The two were received a call from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the phone. However, the coronavirus re-infection was disturbing.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have dropped slightly again. The number of active cases dropped to less than 50,000. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Wednesday, 66,769 people were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 5,120 were diagnosed with corona positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 7,34,427.

Corona virus deaths have increased slightly in the state. Thirty-four people died of corona infection on Wednesday. The death toll from the corona epidemic has risen to 6,086 across the state. Of the total 7,34,427 positive cases registered across the state, 6,78,828 were discharged and currently 49,513 are being treated at various hospitals.