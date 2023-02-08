  • Menu
YSRCP MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy falls ill, shifted to Nellore Apollo hospital

YSRCP MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy
YSRCP MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy

Highlights

Udayagiri YSRCP MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy (71) fell ill and admitted to Nellore Apollo Hospital on Wednesday.

Udayagiri YSRCP MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy (71) fell ill and admitted to Nellore Apollo Hospital on Wednesday. It is reported that he suffered heart attack and receiving treatment there.

Meanwhile, the doctors found that two valves in the heart were blocked. There are chances of him being shifted to Chennai or Hyderabad for better treatment.

Recently, he criticised the ruling party in the case of Udayagiri YSRCP coordinator. Finally, his request was granted and a new coordinator was appointed.

