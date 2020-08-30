YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy tests positive for coronavirus ahead of CM Jagan's Kadapa tour

Andhra Pradesh: Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, a relative of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been diagnosed with coronavirus. On the occasion of YS Rajasekhar Reddy's death anniversary and CM Jagan's visit to Idupulapaya on September 1 and 2, doctors are conducting coronavirus tests for YS family relatives and media representatives attending the event. In this backdrop, Avinash Reddy was found to have tested positive for coronavirus. YS Avinash Reddy immediately went into home isolation. Those who have been wandering with him since the last few weeks have been advised to undergo coronavirus tests.

On the other hand, the number of politicians succumbing to the coronavirus are increasing. Off late, YSRCP Kotthapeta MLA Cheerla Jaggireddy tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Coronavirus Health Bulletin issued by the government of Andhra Pradesh, the number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 4,14,164. So far 3,796 people have died with the coronavirus and 3,12,687 victims have recovered from virus in the state There are currently 97,681 corona active cases in Andhra Pradesh.

While coming to tests, 62,024 Corona tests were performed on Saturday with a cumulative of 36.03 lakh people in Andhra Pradesh have undergone tests.