YSRCP neglected veterinary recruitment: Atchanna

Vijayawada: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu came down heavily on the previous YSRCP government, accusing it of shutting down the animal husbandry department for five years and failing to recruit even a single veterinarian, leaving dairy farmers and cattle care in neglect.

Speaking in the Assembly on Friday, the minister recalled that during 2014–2019, under the initiative of then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, notifications were issued to fill veterinary posts. In 2017, 303 veterinary doctors were recruited, and in 2018, another 223 posts were filled. He said that after the 2024 elections, a report on vacant posts had been submitted to the Finance Department, and recruitment will be taken up once approvals are received.

In the meantime, 6,137 veterinary assistants are providing services at the village level to ensure there are no gaps in animal healthcare. “We have ensured there are no hurdles in veterinary services. Veterinary assistants at Rythu Seva Kendras are working actively with technical support from veterinarians,” the minister said.

Atchannaidu announced that the coalition government has already proposed to fill 293 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts, securing approval for 258 posts, with recruitment plans worth Rs 24.84 crore sent to the Finance Department.

Highlighting another major reform, the minister said stipends for veterinary students at Tirupati’s Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University were revised after ten years. “Under our government, UG stipends were raised from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,500, PG stipends from Rs 9,000 to Rs 13,500, and Ph.D. stipends from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, ensuring students do not face hardships,” he said. The minister admitted that several veterinary hospitals required repairs, with some functioning out of private buildings. He said proposals were sent to RIDF and NABARD for constructing buildings for 434 veterinary hospitals.

Responding to reports of cattle deaths due to a mysterious disease in Tallapudi mandal, Kovvur constituency, the minister confirmed that seven animals had died, samples were collected, and remedial measures were being taken.

He criticised YSRCP for halting vaccination programs, monthly veterinary camps, and fodder distribution that were regular during 2014–2019. “Now, the coalition government is reviving these services to strengthen the dairy sector,” he said.

Calling for every household to adopt livestock rearing, Atchannaidu stressed that animal husbandry is key to improving rural livelihoods and economic stability.