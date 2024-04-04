YSRCP Rajya Sabha members take oath today

Three newly elected members of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) were sworn in as Rajya Sabha members today. The oath was administered by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankad to YV Subba Reddy, Golla Baburao, and Meda Raghunath Reddy. While YV Subbareddy and Meda Raghunath Reddy took their oath in English, Golla Baburao took his oath in Hindi.

With the addition of the new members, the total number of YCP members in the Rajya Sabha now stands at 11, making YCP the fourth largest party in the Rajya Sabha. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds the top position with 97 members, followed by Congress with 29 members and Trinamool Congress (TMC) with 13 members.



Before taking his oath, Golla Baburao spoke to the media and expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Jagan for providing opportunities to Dalits in the Rajya Sabha. He praised Jagan's commitment to social justice and stated that he will work to bring the issues of the poor to the attention of the central government.