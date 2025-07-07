YSRCP slams State govt’s ‘unjust’ land acquisition policies

Tadepalli: Former Minister Merugu Nagarjuna on Sunday vehemently condemned the Andhra Pradesh government’s “aggressive” land acquisition policies under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, asserting that they jeopardise farmers’ livelihoods under the guise of industrial development.

Speaking in Tadepalli on the contentious issue of acquiring approximately 8,000 acres of land in Prakasam district’s Karedu, Nagarjuna stated that the government’s forceful approach to land acquisition is unjust and lacks public consent.

“Forcibly seizing farmers’ lands without their approval is not only unacceptable but also sets a dangerous precedent that could lead to widespread unrest,” he declared.

Nagarjuna highlighted that during the YSRCP’s tenure, land acquisition was conducted transparently and only with the explicit consent of farmers, thereby ensuring their well-being. He questioned the necessity of the current government’s notification to acquire additional lands when previously allocated lands remain underutilized. The former minister issued a stern warning that the YSRCP “will not stand idly” if the government continues to intimidate farmers and forcibly acquire their lands. “We will launch a massive agitation to protect the rights of farmers and ensure their voices are heard,” he vowed, emphasising the party’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the agricultural community. Nagarjuna urged the government to prioritise developing industries on vacant lands instead of targeting fertile farmlands, which he termed the “backbone of farmers’ sustenance.”

“The government’s actions seem designed to provoke conflicts and destabilise rural communities,” Nagarjuna alleged, adding that such policies reflect a blatant disregard for the people’s welfare.

He called for immediate transparency regarding the land acquisition process and demanded that the government seek public approval before proceeding with any further acquisitions.