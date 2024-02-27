YSRCP to train party cadre on public outreach programme today

Vijayawada: After the success of three Siddham meetings in Bheemili, Eluru and Ananthpur, the YSRCP has decided to take forward the Siddham campaign by training all its leaders right up to the Mandal level about public outreach programmes that the party will execute in the coming days.

A part of the Siddham campaign itself, the YSRCP is conducting an internal meeting tomorrow (February 27) where Chief Minister Jagan Reddy himself will interact and brief all the leaders, about political strategy at the booth level and the way forward.

As the YSRCP is ready with its candidates, its cadre and its 15-member booth committees across 47,000 booths now, the party is getting ready to train the leaders in conducting public outreach programmes with maximum efficiency. The strategy, the targets as well as the execution will be discussed in detail.

Over 3,000 partymen, including regional coordinators, district presidents, MLAs, party mandal presidents, booth team leaders are going to attend the meeting.

All key YSRCP leaders right up till the mandal level are being trained for the next phase of Siddham which will focus on public outreach programme, including door-to-door campaign.

With this public outreach programme, the YSRCP plans to target a minimum of 60 per cent votes in every booth and this will be done along with campaigners who are beneficiaries of welfare schemes in the present YSRCP government.