YSRCP youth and students wing stage dharna

Tirupati: Protesting the NDA alliance government’s failure in implementing its promises given to the youth during the election, the YSRCP youth and student wings staged a dharna at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, the leaders including L Dinesh Royal, Uday Vamsi, Mallam Ravichandra Reddy and Sandhya, reminded that the alliance parties, before coming to power, promised to create large number of jobs and also to provide stipend to the unemployed youth. But, even after one year passed in office, the government didn’t implement any of its promises, they criticised.

The leaders demanded immediate implementation of stipend to the unemployed youth, Vasathi Deevena, Vidyadeevana and fee reimbursement. They said scores of poor children could not take up higher education without fee reimbursement. They warned of intensifying the agitation, if the TDP-led coalition government didn’t fulfil all the promises it has given to the youth.

On this occasion, they took out a rally.