Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
YSRCP youth and students wing stage dharna
Demands alliance government to fulfil its promises to youth
Tirupati: Protesting the NDA alliance government’s failure in implementing its promises given to the youth during the election, the YSRCP youth and student wings staged a dharna at the Collectorate here on Monday.
Addressing the gathering, the leaders including L Dinesh Royal, Uday Vamsi, Mallam Ravichandra Reddy and Sandhya, reminded that the alliance parties, before coming to power, promised to create large number of jobs and also to provide stipend to the unemployed youth. But, even after one year passed in office, the government didn’t implement any of its promises, they criticised.
The leaders demanded immediate implementation of stipend to the unemployed youth, Vasathi Deevena, Vidyadeevana and fee reimbursement. They said scores of poor children could not take up higher education without fee reimbursement. They warned of intensifying the agitation, if the TDP-led coalition government didn’t fulfil all the promises it has given to the youth.
On this occasion, they took out a rally.