ZP seeks ex gratia for diarrhoea victims’ families

Vizianagaram: Zilla parishad general body passed a resolution demanding the state government to pay compensation to the families of those died of diarrhoea in Gurla. The ZP general body was held on Friday with ZP chairman Chinna Srinu in the chair. Ministers Kondapalli Srinivas, G Sandhya Rani, MLAs, MLCs attended.

During the meeting, ministers said that the locals can transport the sand from the reaches for their personal usage like building homes, cattle sheds and godowns. They need not take permissions from anybody for their individual usage of sand. They should not extract the sand near bridges, railway tracks.

Collector BR Ambedkar assured that they are procuring enough sand to meet the requirement in this district and there was no need to worry about it.

All the sand stock points have enough sand reserves and permissions were given for two new sand reaches in Terlam and Santhakaviti. Later, minister Srinivas said 12,000 houses have not yet been started by the beneficiaries and cautioned that they will be cancelled if they fail to start work before March 31. He appealed to the public representatives to create awareness among people in this regard and help them to avail the housing scheme.